May 29, 2020

Lost at CTO area on the main road going from Larnaca – Dekhelia on 26/05 at about 20:30

Pomeranian Spitz, beige, male, was wearing a blue harnes and name is Zico.

Please Contact 99773327 – Stella Ioannou



