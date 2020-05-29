May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Museums and sites to open June 1

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The Cyprus Museum

Museums, archaeological sites and ancient monuments will open to the public from June 1, the department of antiquities said on Friday.

The premises will operate following all necessary security measures as prescribed by the health ministry.

An antiseptic will be available at the entrance and marks on the floors will show visitors how much distance they need to keep from each other.

Checks will be carried out to ensure the safety measures are observed.



