May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ombudswoman appointed as Cyprus’ representative to EU rights agency

By Peter Michael045
Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides

The cabinet has appointed ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides as Cyprus’ representative to the European Unions’ Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA), an announcement said on Friday.

Lottides was appointed to the FRA, along with an official from her office, Katerina Kallitsionis, who will serve in the deputy representative position.

The positions will last for five years, 2020-2025, the cabinet said.

The FRA was established on February 15, 2007 and has been operating since March 1, 2007 at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

It is legally monitored by the European Monitoring Centre on Racism and Xenophobia (EUMC), having taken over the legal rights and obligations and all the financial commitments of the centre.

The aim of the agency is to provide the institutions and organisations of the EU, as well as the member states, with assistance and expertise on fundamental rights in the implementation of community law.

The proposal to appoint Lottides was table by Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides.



