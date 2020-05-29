May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos communities to protest bank closures

By Annette Chrysostomou0121

Twenty communities in the Paphos district will protest against the closure of rural banks in the area on Tuesday. The demonstration will take place in the Lemonari area at 6pm.

According to a statement by residents, the Paphos countryside has been abandoned and the decision of the banks to close branches in Stroumbi and Polemi creates huge problems.

Residents said they want to send the clear message that they are not second-class citizens.

The communities which will participate in the protest are Giolou, Miliou, Stroumbi, Theletra, Kathikas, Pano Arodes, Polemi, Psathi, Agios Dimitrianos, Drynia, Drymou, Milia, Fyti, Lassa, Simou, Kritou Marottou, Asprogia and Panayia.

The branch of Hellenic Bank in Stroumbi is open twice a week.

 



