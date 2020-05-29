May 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police issue warning over Man in the Middle scam

By Annette Chrysostomou00

In the face of increased incidents of cybercrime, police on Friday warned the public about the Man in the Middle scam used to defraud money.

The scam is so named because a third person secretly alters the communication between two people who believe they are in direct communication with each other.

Third parties manage to access e-mails mainly from companies and instruct online buyers to send money to bank accounts not belonging to the company. While they pocket the money the company is never informed about the transaction.

In order to avoid this, police recommend that if someone is asked to pay money to an account different from the one they usually use, they should verify the request by phone or other means.

E-mail passwords should be changed regularly and people are advised to use two-step verification techniques to log in to the e-mail.

Malware protection programs on computers and mobile devices need to be updated regularly.

“Do not open links to emails or text messages from strangers, as these links may lead to malicious websites or cause malware to be installed,” the cybercrime unit warned.

“Make regular checks on the settings of your e-mail redirection filters. In case it is found that there is such an active filter redirection to another unknown e-mail, delete this and inform police.”

The public is urged to visit the website of the cybercrime unit www.cyberalert.cy for more information and to report offences.



