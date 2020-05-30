A minute with Kris Grecian Musician, Performer, Educator

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia for now!

What did you have for breakfast?

Porridge oats with almond milk – banana and cinnamon.

Describe your perfect day

A perfect day is doing things that will contribute to me being better in all aspects of life, such as exercise, learning, teaching, playing music, and of course spend time with loved ones.

Best book ever read?

The Big Gig by ‘Zoro’, (the musician not the vigilante!). It makes you realise how hard one must work to succeed in anything in life.

Best childhood memory?

Growing up in a small village and playing outside until it gets dark. No internet, no tablets, no playstation. Just kids being kids. Children do not have that anymore.

What is always in your fridge?

I like to spice my diet up, but I guess milk is the one that is constant.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

A great artist called Takuya Kuroda. Unbelievable musicianship in his albums.

What’s your spirit animal?

Hmmm. Do not think I have one.

What are you most proud of?

I have managed to turn my hobby into my profession, against all odds too. Now that is something anyone should be proud of.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Difficult question, but Scent Of a Woman with Al Pacino has many scenes that have stayed with me for many years. “Woo Haa”.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

The Funk Brothers, a group of musicians who recorded on all Motown hits from 1959 to 1972. The never got credits and recognition until 2003.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

1930s in New York

What is your greatest fear?

Not being a good father if I ever become one!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Do the same mistakes because they helped you the first time around.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Racism is a No-No for me, even in the slightest form.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Have a cup of tea with my mother and then throw the craziest party on my rooftop for friends and family.





