May 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Auditor denies interfering in politics

By George Psyllides00
Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides

Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides denied Saturday that he interfered in politics a day after President Nicos Anastasiades censured him over his statements concerning a bill on government-backed borrowing that became the bone of contention with the opposition before it was withdrawn.

Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency that he never interfered in government policy “and I never get involved in politics. The only guide to my actions are the constitution and the laws defining the powers and authorities of the auditor-general. This is what I will continue to do without distraction.”

In an interview with private television station Omega, Anastasiades accused Michaelides of replacing the attorney-general and meddling in politics.

“His role is not to issue political statements or send letters to ministers,” Anastasiades said.

The president was referring to statements issued by Michaelides arguing that it was within his remit to sit as an observer in a committee supervising the lending process provided for in a government bill designed to assist businesses.

The government opposed this, arguing that he could not be part of the decisions he would later be called upon to audit.

Diko on the other hand insisted that Michaelides should be part of the process, something noted by Anastasiades who suggested the auditor and the party had matching positions.

Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos responded last night, describing the president’s comments as an attack against democracy.

“I want to note that attacks against institutions constitute an attack against transparency and democracy,” he tweeted, expressing his deep regrets.



