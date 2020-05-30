May 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: one new case announced on Saturday

By Staff Reporter04

Health authorities on Saturday announced one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total to 944.

The case was detected among 115 tests conducted as part of tracing the contacts of a case that was confirmed previously.

 



Staff Reporter

