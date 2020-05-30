May 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire damages Pissouri restaurant

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

An early morning fire in Pissouri caused extensive damage to a restaurant, the fire service said on Saturday.

The fire was reported at 4am and it was put out a couple of hours later after causing extensive damage to the restaurant’s interior.

Two engines from Limassol and one from the British bases responded to the blaze. The cause will be investigated on Saturday by police and the electromechanical service.

 



Staff Reporter

