Have you seen this teen?

Police on Saturday issued a missing person bulletin for a 16-year-old male from Nicosia who was last seen the previous day.

Constantinos Savvides is about 1.70m metres tall, average built with blond hair. He wears a ring on his nose.

When last seen he was wearing black shorts and black t-shirt with white letters. He also had a black backpack with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.



