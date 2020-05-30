Pharma companies say ‘many pending issues’ ahead of Gesy inpatient rollout

REPRESENTATIVES of multinational pharmaceutical companies on Friday said there were still many pending issues regarding the supply of drugs and vaccines that need to be addressed ahead of the start of the second phase of Gesy on Monday.

The Association of Research and Development Pharmaceutical Companies (Kefea) said consultations on an agreement for the inclusion of drugs have not been completed yet, while the procedures followed by the health ministry on vaccines, will lead to the interruption of the circulation and availability of many, important vaccines from the market.

“The second phase of Gesy is the one that will determine the success or not of the system,” Kefea said in a written statement.

“Its successful implementation will determine whether we will finally have a general health system that meets the expectations of citizens or whether we will have a system similar to what we had recently, without any change in the way we handle innovative pharmaceuticals and vaccines,” it added.

With June 1, when the second phase of Gesy will be introduced, “dangerously approaching”, they said, “we regret to note that there are still a number of important issues pending, both in terms of drugs and vaccines.”

In particular, they said, all outstanding issues of the first phase that, among other things, include the completion of consultations and the conclusion of the agreement on the inclusion of drugs in the compensation system need immediate settlement.

Issues such as the creation of treatment protocols that comply with the latest international guidelines and the compilation of a drug product catalogue that can be used in inpatient care should also be addressed.

They also said there should be a conclusion on the budget issues for the new year, but also the budget for the drugs of the second phase that will be included for the first time in the system.

Settling these outstanding issues, they said, would ensure the unimpeded access of patients to medicines.

Kefea said the vaccination programme for children should be implemented in accordance with the recommendations of the National Vaccination Committee while a vaccination schedule for adults should also be adopted, as recommended by the scientific community.

The group called on all those involved in dialogue, “even at the eleventh hour, to resolve all outstanding issues in a timely manner, in order to ensure the successful completion of the implementation of Gesy.”





