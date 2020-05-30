May 30, 2020

Thoc brings theatre life back

Rehearsals for Our Town

Getting ready to launch a new summer production of Thornton Wilder’s play Our Town to be followed by Aristophanes’ Acharnians, the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) is restarting its life on stage, albeit within the confines of coronavirus regulations.

In staging the two outdoor shows, Thoc said “we are positive that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the productions will initiate a gradual return to cultural normality. Challenging though it may be, this endeavour is encouraged by the artists themselves, as they have repeatedly expressed their support and intention.”

Our Town – a play about the importance of life– opened in February and launched Thoc’s newly-established stage ‘Beyond Premises’ with performances scheduled in remote areas of Cyprus including municipalities and communities in collaboration with the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Regions.

Rehearsals for the summer period began on Wednesday and the play will open on June 9, the first day of Phase III of the lockdown lift, where outdoor theatres will open. Our Town will be presented at Makarios III Amphitheatre until June 12.

The presale of tickets will begin at the start of June and Thoc assures that a reduced number will be available to adhere to social distancing measures. Tickets are only available online.

Acharnians, the earliest of Aristophanes’ extant plays, which castigates war and brings out the importance of collective responsibility and peaceful coexistence will be staged in Nicosia between July 28 and 31. On tour performances will be announced shortly.

 

