May 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: one new case on Sunday

By Andria Kades00

The health ministry on Sunday announced one new case of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 944.

The confirmed case is a high school student and was found through 819 sample tests at schools.

More shortly

 



