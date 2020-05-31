May 31, 2020

Coronavirus: Ten businesses booked for violating measures

By Staff Reporter01

Ten premises were booked for not adhering to coronavirus measures, police said on Sunday, as inspections continue to be carried out across Cyprus.

According to a police announcement, 1,787 checks were carried out in all cities and found 10 businesses were violating measures decreed by the government aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The 10 premises include four restaurants which were in Nicosia, Famagusta and Larnaca, one hairdresser in Larnaca, an internet cafe in Paphos, a playground, fruit market, a bar and an ice cream shop in Limassol.

Police said the premises were reported and reiterated the importance of adhering to the rules so as to allow the public to return to normal life.



Staff Reporter

