May 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elderly woman missing

By Andria Kades01

An elderly woman aged 87 has been reported as missing from her Nicosia home since Sunday morning, police said.

Elli Michaelidou has been described as very slim, about 1.50m tall, with short, dirty blonde hair. She has been missing from her home in Lykavitos, Nicosia since Sunday 8:30am.

Anyone with information can contact Nicosia CID at 22 802 222, the Citizens hotline at 1460, the closest police station or online through the ‘report a crime’ form.



