May 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man remanded for Paphos thefts

By Staff Reporter00

A 26-year-old man was remanded for four days at Paphos district court on Sunday in connection to a series of break-ins and thefts.

According to police, the man was arrested on Saturday after a witness statement was secured against him pointing to an ongoing investigation over three break-ins between May 13-26 in Paphos.

His home and car were searched and various electronic items as well as a watch were found which according to police he could not provide sufficient explanations as to how they came to be in his possession.

Investigations continue.



Staff Reporter

