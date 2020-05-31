May 31, 2020

Second phase of Gesy needs to ensure vaccines for children

By Staff Reporter01
The government needs to ensure enough vaccinations are available for children as it aims to move into the second phase of the national health system (Gesy), the paediatric society of Cyprus (Pek) said on Sunday.

In an open letter to Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, Pek outlined there are shortages where vaccines are concerned and although this was outlined in a previous letter on January 16, they received a response on May 11.

Nonetheless, they accused the response of being vague and stressed there are issues surrounding the adequacy, supply and distribution of vaccines offered for free through Gesy.

Although Pek outlined that in some cases, there are alternative formulas in the private sector, little is done to ensure they are used so as to have adequate supply and therefore there are delays in supplying vaccines to healthcare providers.

Pek called on the government to deal with the matter as a top priority and avoid delays.



Staff Reporter

