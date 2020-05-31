May 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman found dead in Nicosia, possibly murdered

By Andria Kades01
file photo

A woman was found dead in her apartment on Sunday afternoon in Nicosia.

Police said they received a call at around 6pm and arrived to the residence in old town Nicosia to find a 52-year-old woman with neck wounds caused by a blunt object, most likely by a knife.

A spokesman from the police said the case at first glance is being treated as a murder. The woman is of Asian origin, possibly from the Philippines, the spokesman said.

Officers are currently at the scene which is cordoned off and the state pathologist is expected to arrive shortly.

More later.



Related posts

Polis strives to create an identity of its own

Bejay Browne

Second phase of Gesy needs to ensure vaccines for children

Staff Reporter

‘Stepping up to the challenges’

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: one new case on Sunday (Update)

Andria Kades

Woman remanded over investigation into 72 kilos of cannabis

Andria Kades

Pressing need to revise our strategy on national problem

Christos Panayiotides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign