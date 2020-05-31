May 31, 2020

Woman remanded over investigation into 72 kilos of cannabis

By Andria Kades01
A 45-year-old woman was remanded for five days on Sunday at Limassol district court in connection to an investigation into 72 kilos of cannabis which were found in a Zakaki warehouse.

The woman was arrested on Saturday after a witness statement was secured against her. She is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to the case.

Two men aged 31 and 36 from Larnaca are currently in remand as is a 27-year-old man from Limassol. Police is still searching for a 28-year-old man from Limassol. They are being investigated for illegally importing and possessing drugs with intent to supply and conspiring to commit a crime.

The drugs were found after police received a tip-off that four containers arriving to Limassol port from Greece contained drugs. Police swapped the drugs with similar looking substances and the warehouse in Zakaki was monitored.

On Wednesday, the men aged 31 and 36 went to pick up the items and were immediately arrested after their vehicle was cut off on the highway between Limassol and Nicosia. The 27-year-old was subsequently arrested after a witness statement against him and a warrant is still out for the 28-year-old.



