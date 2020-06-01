Autumn vote possible for long-delayed local govt reform

The much needed and delayed reform of local authority could be put to the vote in the autumn, MPs heard on Monday, although some communities are still unconvinced of the necessity of merging with others, a key component of the endeavour.

Committee chairwoman, Akel MP Eleni Mavrou, said the first bills to reform local authority were submitted in 2010-2011; 10 years on, MPs were still discussing the issue, she said.

Mavrou said the aim was to discuss the bills during the summer and put them to the vote in the autumn.

The reform sees the number of municipalities cut by around half and the creation of complexes made up of some 300 communities.

There is also a high degree of devolution, as local administrations take over powers currently held by the government, which in some sectors would also speed up processes.

Most local authorities face viability problems with the existing system admittedly having exhausted its potential.

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told the committee that mergers were not an end itself but they would help in keeping the authorities viable.

There will be 17 municipalities out of the existing 30 while over 350 communities will mostly merge into 32 complexes. Fifty will become part of municipalities.

Nouris rejected referendums once more, arguing that the exhaustive dialogue that included everyone did not leave any room for claims that views had been ignored.

The union of municipalities had also rejected the notion of holding referendums.

Its chairman, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras said the existing system was obsolete with serious problems; local administration is a merely a title and not the susbstance, Vyras said.

The mayor said they spent most of their time pleading with government officials over projects or to hire someone.

The chairman of the union of communities, the head of Kapedes Andreas Kitromilides voiced concerns over the reform.

Kitromilides said initially there was talk for 37 complexes and the change was made without their participation.

Of the 50 communities slated to be absorbed by municipalities, some opposed the decision, and some wanted their residents to decide, he said.

He added that some of the ‘rebels’ planned to take their case to court. Kitromilides proposed leaving them out of the mergers and go ahead with the reform without them so that there will not be any problems if they sought legal recourse.





