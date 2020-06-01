June 1, 2020

Bank of Cyprus makes e-signatures available

Bank of Cyprus makes e-signatures available The digital revolution is just a click away. Now, you can sign digitally - it' s safe, fast and easy. Get your qualified e-Signature today from the convenience of your home, without needing to be physically present, using the Bank of Cyprus Mobile Banking app.

1bank subscribers can now use the Mobile Banking app to apply for a digital certificate in order to get issued an e-Signature through JCC Payment Services Ltd – the qualified trust service provider in Cyprus.

What’ s a qualified e-Signature and why do you need one?

As per EU legislation (eIDAS (EU 910/2014), a Qualified Electronic Signature is an encrypted cipher comprising digits and characters.

It is a state-of-the-art form of signature used in digital files, documents, tenders and so forth. It guarantees document authenticity and at the same time provides security from any form of tampering.

Who can get it and how much does it cost?

e-Signatures are available via the 1bank Mobile Banking app to natural persons (individuals) only who hold a Cyprus identity card, which must be valid. An e-Signature costs €23 a year.

Take the first step through the 1bank Mobile Banking app

The process is straightforward. Use your access codes to log in to the 1bank Mobile Banking app, and from the main menu select “e-Signature.” Confirm your personal data and follow the steps to create access codes for the JCC Trust Portal.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s website:  https://www.bankofcyprus.com.cy/digitalsignatures



