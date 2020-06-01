June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Borrell underlines no discussion with the Turkey unless it stops drilling in EEZ

By Source: Cyprus News Agency029

There can be no discussion between the EU and Turkey if Ankara continues drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said.

Speaking to a small group of European media, including the Greek newspaper Ethnos, Borrell, who is also the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that EU countries do not want to take part in discussions with Turkey over the immigration issue if drilling is ongoing.

He further said that EU-Turkish relations cannot solely concern immigration.

To develop healthy, positive relations, more things need to be done, such as enlargement, visa issues, energy, geopolitical issues in Libya and more. “A wider perspective is necessary,” he said.

He added that he intends to raise Turkey-EU relations at the Foreign Affairs Council as it is the most important issue concerning the EU external relations.

Borrell further said that regarding the immigration issue, Turkey needs to understand it is not present to stop the migrants from reaching Europe. If they want to go to Europe, at some moment there will be pressure anew at our borders. Before this happens, we must discuss issues of mutual concern with Turkey.

The migrants’ issue, he added, is a responsibility that needs to be shared among member states.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Police rule out nothing in case of double killing

George Psyllides

Government announces grants for solar water heaters

Jonathan Shkurko

Migrants to be warned by SMS Cyprus not a gateway to Europe

Press Association

Two arrests after police find 3kg of cannabis

Annette Chrysostomou

Police looking for two men who took kiosk takings

Annette Chrysostomou

Second phase of Gesy kicks off with high hopes

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign