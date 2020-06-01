June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five new cases

By Peter Michael01055

Five  new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Monday, bringing the total to 949 .

Earlier, the ministry reported three people were being treated with the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

Doctors treating the patients said all three were in good condition.

More later…



