June 1, 2020

Coronavirus: More aid arrives from China

China sent 24 tonnes of medical supplies and equipment to Cyprus on Monday to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The flight was organised by the transport ministry and arrived in the early hours of Monday, with electronic equipment for students as well.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said: “Congratulations to all the services and authorities who helped in organising and conducting the flight.”

 



