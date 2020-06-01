June 1, 2020

Coronavirus: Repatriation plane from Cairo brings back 134

By Elias Hazou0161

A plane from Cairo with 134 repatriated passengers on board touch down at Larnaca airport at 18.20 on Monday, following a deal between Cypriot and Egyptian authorities.

Cyprus Airways flight CY133 departed Cairo International Airport at 4pm.

On board were 134 people – 11 Cypriot nationals and 123 others of various nationalities who work in Cyprus and were stranded in Egypt after the neighbouring country closed its airspace in mid-March due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, Cypriot ambassador to Egypt Omiros Mavrommatis thanked Egyptian authorities for their cooperation in green-lighting the repatriation flight.

Egypt is expected to fully open its airspace during the second half of June or early July.

Also on Monday, the ministry of education announced that six additional charter flights to Greece have been scheduled.

They will be transporting Cypriots who study in Greece.

Three of the flights will be departing on June 3, the other three on June 6.

The concerned students will be notified in advance about the necessary arrangements.

 



