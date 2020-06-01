June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire spreads across buffer zone from Lefka (Updated)

By Evie Andreou0433
(Photo: Yeni Duzen)

Firefighting crews on both sides of the buffer zone were trying to put out a blaze on Monday afternoon near the Lefka crossing that spread from the north to the government-controlled areas.

The fire, according to Turkish Cypriot media erupted at around 2.15pm in a forest area near the Lefka/Apliki crossing but spread south due to winds.

Crews of the fire service and the forestry department of the Republic are currently on site trying to put out the blaze in the government-controlled areas.

According to the forestry department the fire erupted in ‘Laxia tou Pyrkolofou’ locality in the north in an area between the Skouriotissa mine and Lefka.

The blaze is burning in area of low vegetation and pine trees, it has a front of about 700 metres and has entered the government-controlled areas.

Five aircraft are trying to put out the fire on this side, 11 engines, two diggers and firefighting crews of the forestry department and the fire service.

Reports in the north quote Turkish Cypriot authorities saying it is very difficult to put the fire under control due to the strong winds.

The Lefka ‘municipality’ has issued a plea calling on local residents to assist in the fire fighting task.

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Five new cases

Peter Michael

Autumn vote possible for long-delayed local govt reform

George Psyllides

Religious leaders, Akinci condemn mosque vandalism (Updated)

Evie Andreou

Motorcyclist seriously injured

Staff Reporter

Work to get underway on connecting Paphos archaeological sites

Bejay Browne

Gesy phase II the biggest reform since the 1960s says minister

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign