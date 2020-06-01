Gesy phase II the biggest reform since the 1960s says minister

The government on Monday welcomed the full implementation of the of the national health scheme (Gesy) pledging to iron out the problems that lie ahead.

President Nicos Anastasiades hailed Monday as a historic day, which marked Gesy’s full implementation after efforts spanning decades.

“It is a really historic day because we are realising a decades-old vision for our country as the general health system is complete with the start of its second phase,” the president said.

At a press conference later in the day, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the second and final phase of Gesy, which covers the introduction of inpatient care, basically completes “the biggest reform that has taken place in our country since the 1960s”.

“Today is a milestone for the ministry of health, for the state, for society, for every citizen of the country,” Ioannou said.

In the midst of the difficult conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, stakeholders persevered to make the introduction of the inpatient care possible, he said.

Following the pandemic, there had been thoughts of postponing the second phase until September but it was later decided to stick to the initial plan of launching inpatient care on June 1. The first phase, which concerned the introduction of outpatient care rolled out on June 1, 2019.

The minister thanked the 2,138 general and specialist physicians who joined Gesy but also the more than 40 private hospitals that agreed to offer their inpatient services.

“They are all things that allow us to look to the future with optimism and strengthen our belief that with everyone’s cooperation we can build a model health system,” Ioannou said.

The minister admitted, however, that a long, difficult road lies ahead which must be overcome.

He said that both his ministry and the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) that runs Gesy, are fully aware of the problems to come during the initial stages including delays in operations until the system fully develops.

“Undoubtedly, we will need time, perseverance and patience to properly organise the system, to adapt it in such a way that it meets the maximum needs of our patients and makes us proud,” Ioannou said.

Taking a swipe at detractors, the minister said that since June 2017 when the Gesy bills were passed by parliament to-date, the health scheme has been through many obstacles and “was unjustly attacked”.

“Despite all that, being a social conquest for the entire population of Cyprus, it withstood the pressure, already counting one year of operation,” Ioannou said, adding that the state, the HIO and society were able to support Gesy and improve it and prove wrong those predicting it would collapse.

The minister also pointed out that when the need had risen to manage the pandemic some three months ago, the importance of an organised and modern health scheme was also made apparent.

He said Gesy had been “a valuable tool” that allowed authorities to organise quickly and effectively.





