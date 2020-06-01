June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man remanded over child pornography

A 40-year-old man was remanded into custody for eight days by the Famagusta district court on Monday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

According to police, following investigations by the electronic crime unit, suspicions arose the 40-year-old received access to child pornography files.

Police investigated at the man’s home on Sunday, and found files containing child pornography.

Police arrested the man, and seized several items as evidence, including a laptop, a tablet, a mobile phone and eight hard drives.

The man appeared in court on Monday, where he was remanded for eight days.

The police’s e-crime unit is continuing its investigations.

 



