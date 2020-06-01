June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man sought after shop damaged in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police have arrested a man in connection with causing damage to a property and the intent to commit a misdemeanor on Sunday afternoon.

A 48-year-old shop owner reported to police that when he went to his shop on Sunday morning, he found the door had been damaged and two windows were shattered.

According to the owner, the damage amounts to €500.

CCTV footage shows a 22-year-old man and one other man were the culprits.

The shop owner identified the young man and he was arrested at 3.30pm.

Police are looking for the other suspect.

 

 



