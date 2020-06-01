June 1, 2020

Migrants to be warned by SMS Cyprus not a gateway to Europe

Cyprus is launching a multilingual SMS campaign to head off more migrant arrivals by dispelling the mistaken belief the member country is a gateway to the continent, the interior minister said.

The text-message blitz aims to counter “disinformation” propagated by people traffickers that securing asylum status in Cyprus will grant would-be migrants a “passport” to other EU countries, PA quoted minister Nicos Nouris as telling AP.

Nouris said arriving migrants are effectively “trapped” in Cyprus because the island is not part of the Schengen area – the 26 European nations that have abolished their borders and permit unrestricted travel between them.

The minister said Cyprus, with a population of roughly 880,000, has “by a wide margin” the largest number of migrants relative to its population in the 27-member bloc.

He said 3.8 per cent of those living in Cyprus are asylum seekers, while that number is under one per cent in other front-line EU states like Greece, Italy, Spain and Malta.

It is estimated that 25-30 per cent of all migrants currently in Cyprus are refugees fleeing conflict.



