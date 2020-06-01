Minthis restaurant reopened to the public

From Monday, June 1, the Restaurant at Minthis reopened to the public. Renowned for its light, open and spacious interior, picture-perfect views, large open-air terraces and courtyard, it’s the perfect venue for friends and family to catch-up.
The Restaurant is within the contemporary Clubhouse, which features double height-vaulted ceilings, designer furniture and sculptures and large sliding walls of glass looking out across the manicured golf greens. The resort itself is amongst 5 million square meters and part of a Natura 2000 site, although Minthis is just 10 minutes away from Pafos town, nature, fresh mountain air and relaxing atmosphere makes you feel like you are a million miles away.
Minthis provides a unique dining experience with a range of options for every occasion, including refreshing iced-coffees and gourmet sandwiches to delicious cocktails and a sun-drenched a la carte Mediterranean menu served during lunchtimes. The varied menus include healthy options and comforting dishes all made with local fresh produce, perfectly fitting the current trend, with people now more than ever being conscious about their health, diet and where ingredients have been sourced.
The menu dishes are carefully designed to ensure that they are not only authentic and flavorful but that they support the local community by using local quality produce wherever possible. Our natural bounty philosophy is integral to Minthis and goes one step further by producing its own ingredients such as oil made from the olive groves, wine from our vineyards situated throughout the golf course and produced with the expertise from local award-winning winery Tsangarides, fresh herbs and spices from our gardens and blossom honey from the resort beehives.
As with all restaurants now, a revised Health and Safety policy have been implemented to ensure the wellbeing of customer’s. Minthis has always maintained a high standard of cleanliness but the new procedures for food preparation and service go above the requirement. At Minthis, these new procedures are designed to ensure that customers feel safe, comfortable and incredibly well looked after.