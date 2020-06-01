June 1, 2020

Motorcyclist seriously injured

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Limassol after a car hit his bike on Monday, police said.

According to reports, the car hit into the motorcycle at approximately midday, knocking the motorocyclist off the bike into the road in the Polemidia area.

An ambulance arrived at the scene and rushed the motorcyclist to the Limassol General.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

