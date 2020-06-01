June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New projects in Larnaca to act as ‘a green lung’

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The Pattichio Theatre

Two new municipal projects are expected in Larnaca – the Pattichio park and the Salina park – mayor Andreas Vyras said on Monday.

After the completion of the new municipal garden, the town is now looking for European funding for the projects for the period from 2021 to 2027.

The Salina park will be created in the area of the former residence of the district and police head of the Drosia area while plans for the Pattichio park envisage upgrading the area of the amphitheatre with the same name by creating a playground, adding more green areas, adding a bar and improving pavements.

Early in January the municipality announced an architectural competition for the Salina park, calling on architects to present a plan which includes areas of entertainment with appropriate integration of modern elements in line with the space.

It should also provide more access for the disabled and constitute a “functional, aesthetic and quality improvement of the space.”

The mayor also noted the goal of the municipality “is to turn the space into a green lung and a place of entertainment, sports, rest and socialising. The main goal is to give the area and the city centre in general a character and atmosphere that meets the expectations of the residents and the visitors.”

Regarding the former residence of the police director, Vyras said it “will be restored as it has been left without maintenance for many years and is in a bad condition. The house belongs to the state that has been leased to the municipality of Larnaca and with the restoration it will offer great possibilities for many uses in the municipality”.



