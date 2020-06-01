June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police looking for two men who took kiosk takings

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police are looking for two robbers who seized the money from a cash register of a Limassol kiosk late on Sunday evening.

The two perpetrators, who had covered their faces covered, entered the kiosk at around 11pm and immobilised the two people inside before grabbing the money from the till.

Investigations started with the first light on Monday morning.



Related posts

Second phase of Gesy kicks off with high hopes

Annette Chrysostomou

Man sought after shop damaged in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrests after two groups clash in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Two dead bodies in Nicosia apartment – police investigating murder (Update 3)

Andria Kades

Polis strives to create an identity of its own

Bejay Browne

Second phase of Gesy needs to ensure vaccines for children

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign