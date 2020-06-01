June 1, 2020

Police rule out nothing in case of double killing

By George Psyllides

Police on Monday continued their investigation into the stabbing deaths of two people, a Vietnamese woman, 46, and a 64-year-old Romanian, in the old town of Nicosia the previous afternoon.

Spokesman Christos Andreou said they were treating the case as murder and were not ruling out anything although investigators have not yet identified any suspects.

Reports said evidence at the scene suggested police could be dealing with a case of murder suicide but Andreou said the post-mortems would shed more light into the case.

“All possibilities are under investigation. We can’t rule out anything,” Andreou said, including the presence of a third person.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Sunday at a flat on Pericleous Street in the old town. Police received a call saying people were hearing shouting coming from the flat.

Andreou said a police motorcyclist arrived on the scene and knocked on the door but got no response.

The officer kicked down the door and found the two bodies in separate rooms. Reports said a knife was found in the 64-year-old’s hand while there were flowers on the woman’s body.

 



