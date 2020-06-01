June 1, 2020

President plans Israel visit soon

By Staff Reporter

President Nicos Anastasiades will be visiting Israel the soonest possible for a broad range of discussions, the government announced on Monday.

According to a statement released by deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas, the president will be accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, energy, defence, and the deputy minister of tourism.

The decision was taken during a conversation on Monday between Anastasiades and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. During the phone call, Anastasiades also congratulated the Israeli prime minister on his re-election.

The two leaders underlined their commitment to continue the excellent cooperation between the two states, Sentonas said.

They discussed the ongoing situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the gradual lifting of restrictions, as well as the resumption of commercial flights between the two countries and measures relating to tourism.

The two leaders also referred to “efforts to further strengthen trilateral cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel for the benefit of the peoples and their economies and for security and stability in the wider eastern Mediterranean region, in the light of the illegal Turkish actions.”

 



