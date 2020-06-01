June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second phase of Gesy kicks off with high hopes

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The second phase of Gesy begins with high expectations, head of the Health Insurance Organisation Andreas Papaconstantinou said on Monday, while he warned some problems are expected in the beginning.

“We are starting with a very large participation from private hospitals. It was a goal we had set and we achieved it almost 100 per cent. Together with the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy), with the eight major hospitals they will be the great strength in the second phase. The beds which will be part of the general health system through these hospitals cover about 75 to 80 per cent of all beds nationwide and thus we cover all the needs in all districts,” he said.

“We must have a little patience, give the system some time to normalise. Some problems may arise tomorrow and in the next few days. We will monitor the system so that we can gradually help it to normalise it and we will see the great benefits of the second phase.”

As of Monday, the public hospitals of Okypy and 40 private hospitals are included in the Gesy, providing outpatient and inpatient healthcare.

So far, 25 hospitals have signed a contract, not counting the eight Okypy hospitals, Papaconstantinou said. Four are expected to sign on Wednesday while others are pending, he explained.

He added that a small number of around 15 have chosen not to participate in the second phase of Gesy.

On Monday morning, Iasis private hospital Iasis in Paphos announced it will participate in the health scheme.



