June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cooking

Sugar Free Banana Breakfast Muffins

By CM Guest Columnist00

Sugar Free Banana, date and walnut loaf cake

Or 1 small loaf & 9-12 muffins.

Makes: 8-10 slices 70 ml olive oil.

3 eggs, beaten 4-5 large ripe bananas,

mashed 200g walnut pieces

300g chopped dates (the pitted square packs are great)

400g wholemeal spelt or rye flour

1 heaped tbsp baking powder

3tsp ground cinnamon

1 heaped tsp turmeric

1 tsp black pepper

Cup of green tea cooled, or milk to use to slacken mix

Preheat the oven to 180’C/160’C Fan/Gas 4. Lightly oil a 23cm spring-clip ring cake tin or a lined 2L loaf tin. Pour the oil in a bowl, then beat in the eggs and mashed banana, and beat until smooth. (This can be done in a food processor). Stir in the walnuts and dates then fold in the flour, baking powder and cinnamon, turmeric & black pepper. If the mixture seems a little dry, add some green tea (or milk) to slacken to a thick batter consistency. Pour into an oiled & lined tin and bake in the middle of the oven for 45 minutes or until well risen and browned. To test when cooked insert the point of a sharp knife or skewer; it should come out clean. ( If making muffins they take 20-23 minutes) Tonia’s tip: Bananas are a rich source of iron & fibre, dried dates are a good source of potassium, copper, magnesium, and walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 essential fatty acids so this cake gets the thumbs up for healthy skin.



