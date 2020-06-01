June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspect pleads guilty over Ayia Napa shootings

By Peter Michael00
The scene of the shooting in Ayia Napa

A 37-year-old suspect from Paphos facing attempted murder charges in Larnaca and Ayia Napa pleaded guilty to all charges at a hearing in the Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court on Monday.

The suspect, Charalambos Chrysanthou (aka Hamburger), appeared in court for a scheduled hearing to file a plea for the charges brought against him.

Chrysanthou faced charges of conspiracy to commit a murder, attempted murder, illegal possession and transport of firearms and ammunition, and illegal possession and transport of explosives.

The suspect admitted to all 24 charges brought against him by authorities.

The hearing at the criminal court for Chrysanthou will continue on June 10, the court decided.

A 38-year-old Greek convict in the Central Prisons, Demetris Mamalikopoulos, is the suspected mastermind behind the murder attempts.

The 38-year-old is already serving five life sentences for murdering five people in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2012. In the most recent cases, Mamalikopoulos is being charged with the attempted murder of businessman Costas Kritikos and a Larnaca man, 37.

He also faces four other attempted murder charges over four individuals who were injured during the attempt against Kritikos in Ayia Napa on February 16.

Chrysanthou is suspected of firing 25 rounds with an automatic rifle into a cafe, injuring four people who had no relation with his intended target, Kritikos, who had left the establishment earlier.

The pair were also linked with an attempt against Constantinos Charalambous, 37, aka Mavros, in Larnaca on November 27, 2019.

Last month, Mamalikopoulos, representing himself before the criminal court, submitted a document listing his objections to the charges.

The convict said the charge sheet was unfounded, abusive and in bad faith. He claimed it was a product of an irregular and unfair process, which violate the principles of a fair trial.

He said it was based on the statement of his co-defendant whose testimony was dubious, unjustified, vindictive, and with ulterior motives.

Mamalikopoulos’ trial will start on July 6.

 



