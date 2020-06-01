June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann (pt. 2/2)

Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1, op. 43

4. Marche Miniature 0:00

5. Scherzo: Allegro con moto 2:10

6. Gavotte: Allegro 9:51

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Jens Georg Bachmann,

Artistic Director & Chief Conductor

Recorded live at Strovolos Theatre, Nicosia,

February 27th 2019

Recording and Director of Photography:

HOOK recording art studio

Mixing/Mastering/Editing

Sofoklis Sofokleous

 

Director of Cuts and Editing:

Jens Georg Bachmann



