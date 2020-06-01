June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The rejection of the Annan plan was a huge mistake

By CM Guest Columnist00

An excellent summary of our problem in RoC, which is a society stagnated in a political dream based on mythical and unworkable illusions.

Our naive and ignorant politicians have from the birth of the Republic, followed an ideology of disaster which culminated in 1974.

But despite this debacle, our electorate continued to support politicians with the same unworkable agenda and strategy, perfectly exposed with the rejection of the Annan plan in 2004, a huge mistake, which made us look as an unreliable EU partner among most EU members.

As Mr Panayiotides so correctly put it “Today, the EU sees Cyprus as a headache and an obstacle in the management of its relationship with a strategic player in the area”.

It seems that we’ll never learn from past mistakes.

Ver

Pressing need to revise our strategy on national problem



Related posts

No more social distancing thanks to Cummings

CM Reader's View

Teflon presidents: it started with Ronald and should end with Donald

CM Guest Columnist

Pressing need to revise our strategy on national problem

Christos Panayiotides

What Coronavirus Teaches Us About Climate Change

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: Time to go back to the drawing board on status of public hospitals

CM: Our View

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Cyprob tries to come out of lockdown

Patroclos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign