June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Trial for three men suspected of homeless scam postponed

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Limassol district court

The trial of three men from Limassol suspected of involvement in a scam that cheated the state of at least €35,000 over aid for the homeless has been postponed to June 17.

The three, aged 56, 57 and 66, were arrested last October, along with a 75-year-old man suspected of lying about being homeless, whose case was handled separately.

The suspects are the head of an organisation that purportedly helps the homeless, the owner of a hotel and an employee.

Two of them asked for legal aid from the state, which requires the submission of a report by the welfare office, which delayed the start of the trial.

 



Related posts

Demonstrators at Nicosia rally fined for breaking Covid measures

Nick Theodoulou

Anastasiades calls full implementation of Gesy a ‘historic day’

George Psyllides

Police rule out nothing in case of double killing

George Psyllides

Borrell underlines no discussion with the Turkey unless it stops drilling in EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Government announces grants for solar water heaters

Jonathan Shkurko

Migrants to be warned by SMS Cyprus not a gateway to Europe

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign