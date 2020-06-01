June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrests after police find 3kg of cannabis

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police have arrested two men in connection with the possession of illegal drugs after they found more than three kilos of cannabis on one of them.

At around 7.40pm on Sunday, the drug squad stopped a car driven by a 50-year-old man, a resident of Nicosia, on the road from Limassol to Nicosia near Choirokitia.

During a search of the vehicle officers found a nylon bag containing 3.136kg of cannabis. The driver was taken into custody.

Investigations pointed to the involvement of a 48-year-old man from Limassol who was arrested in the early morning on Monday.

Police searched the homes of the two suspects and found two cannabis plants in the home of the 50-year-old and various items related to the case in both homes.

 

 



