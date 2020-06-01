June 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrests after two groups clash in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A man was injured and two were arrested after two groups of people attacked each other in Limassol on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place on the coastal road where one group, armed with knives and clubs, clashed with another group.

One person was knifed and taken to Limassol hospital. It is not yet known if he is in critical condition.

Two arrests were made and police have not ruled out that more will follow.



Related posts

Two dead bodies in Nicosia apartment – police investigating murder (Update 3)

Andria Kades

Polis strives to create an identity of its own

Bejay Browne

Second phase of Gesy needs to ensure vaccines for children

Staff Reporter

‘Stepping up to the challenges’

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: one new case on Sunday (Update)

Andria Kades

Woman remanded over investigation into 72 kilos of cannabis

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign