What’s on at Rialto’s open-air cinema

It’s going to be a peculiar summer for events, even with the first batch already taking place. To combat the summer festival blues, Rialto Theatre in Limassol is kickstarting its summer season this month by offering a series of outdoor screenings.

Under the general title Rialto Open Air, the theatre will offer audiences both an open-air and a drive-in viewing experience. This year, the open-air cinema will be extended across the entire parking place of SEK (behind the theatre) to ensure safe distances can be kept.

Starting on June 17 and lasting until the end of July, eight films will be screened from various genres and language. All films will be screened in their original language at 9pm, and subtitled both in Greek and in English.

Italian film Like a Cat on a Highway (Come un Gatto in Tangenziale) is the first to be screened, on June 17. The film follows two diametrically opposed characters who are forced to spend time together when their teenage children fall in love. It’s described as a “smash-hit comedy that is both hilarious and relevant to our days.”

Next in June is the Cypriot hit Smuggling Hendrix on June 19, followed by the French La Belle Epoque on June 24 and the Greek Siege on Liperti Street on June 26. The July programme includes: And Then We Danced (Sweden), The Brand New Testament (Belgium, France) on July 10, Small White Envelopes (Cyprus) on July 17, and Invisibles (Les Invisibles) (France) on July 29.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, viewers are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance, either online at www.rialto.com or by calling the Rialto’s box office at 7777-7745. Two types of tickets will be available for sale: €8 per person (open-air tickets) and €16 per car (drive-in tickets). For a controlled and smooth access of the audience, drive-in tickets may only be purchased up to 24 hours before the screening and drivers must park by 8:45 the latest.

 

Open-Air Cinema

Drive-in and open-air cinema. June 17-July 29. SEK Parking, behind Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 7777-7745

 



