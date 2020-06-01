June 1, 2020

Work to get underway on connecting Paphos archaeological sites

Overhead walkway unifying Paphos sites should be completed soon

A project to integrate the archaeological sites in Paphos will finally be completed after years of delays with new tenders to be announced soon, it was reported on Monday.

The work includes the completion of an overhead walkway situated close to the Paphos Mall, which many residents incorrectly believe was to be a mono rail.

“The Paphos municipality is undertaking the continuation and completion of the project of the integration of the archaeological sites of Kato Paphos, and undertakes as contracting authority, the re-announcement of the tenders for the award of a contractor, following the problems that arose and resulted in the interruption of the work,” a municipality spokesman said.

On Monday, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos visited Paphos town hall and confirmed the acceptance of the proposal of Paphos mayor, Phedonas Phedonos, which had been approved by the council.

“The municipality will be ready to announce the competition in around 15 to 20 days, evaluate the tenders in 42 days and proceed with awarding the tenders in 10 days from the day of the evaluation,” he said.

The project was initially designed via an architectural competition announced by the municipality in August 2014. In December 2015 the tender for the project was announced and in February 2016, a contract was signed between the municipality and the successful bidder, GCC Ltd.

Construction work got underway in October 2016, but was discontinued in May 2018, after the responsibility for the execution of the project had been assumed by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

In January 2019, the DPW undertook the completion of the project through the subcontractors but work on it could not ‘proceed productively’ and was discontinued in February 2020.

The project has a total budget of EUR 2.7 million. Approximately 60% of the work has been carried out so far.

 

 

 

 

 



