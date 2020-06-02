June 2, 2020

Admin court cancels promotion of two ambassadors

By George Psyllides
The foreign ministry

The administrative court on Tuesday cancelled the promotions of two ambassadors, upholding appeals filed by other candidates against the decision of the civil service commission (EDY).

The appeals were filed against the promotions of Kyriacos Kouros and Georgis Kasoulides in April 2016 to permanent positions in the foreign services.

The appeals concerned the composition and operation of an advisory committee, which unanimously recommended seven candidates for promotion and one for appointment.

The court ruled the committee’s report as “as insufficiently justified, as it is not clear how the final judgement of the advisory committee was formed.”

The court said no minutes were kept making court scrutiny unfeasible.

The need to keep full minutes as an obligation of every administrative department constitutes a set principle of the case law, the court said.

It added that the civil service commission did not take into consideration all the selection criteria.



