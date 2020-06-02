June 2, 2020

Borrell calls on Turkey to respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece 

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell said Tuesday Turkey needed to respect the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece and their territorial waters.

Commenting on a recent announcement by Ankara they would be conducting natural gas exploration activities near Crete and other Greek islands, Borrell said the bloc was in close contact with both Athens and Nicosia about the situation in both countries.

“We are in close contact with our colleagues the foreign ministers of Greece and also Cyprus in order to follow the situation of the drillings and we are calling Turkey to stop drilling in the areas where there is the EEZ or territorial waters of Cyprus and Greece. And on that the Foreign Affairs Council already delivered a strong message addressed to Turkey,” said Borrell.

He added that in the EU’s negotiations with Turkey the violations of the EEZ and territorial waters were an issue of ‘utmost importance’.

“Some member states even consider that as far as the drilling continues talks should not be continuing. But I think the only way of solving this kind of issue is to reaching out, closer to see what can we do in order to make Turkey understand that our good relations will depend critically on the respect of the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece on the waters under dispute,” he said.

The Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” arrived in April in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies.

This was the sixth time Turkey attempted to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

In a statement on May 15, EU foreign ministers deplored the fact that Turkey had not responded to the bloc’s calls to cease such activities and reiterated their call on Ankara to show restraint, refrain from such actions, and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, in accordance with international law.



