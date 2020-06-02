June 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cavusoglu condemns attack on Limassol mosque

By Jonathan Shkurko01
Graffiti outside the Koprulu mosque in Limassol

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has joined the widespread condemnation of the vandalism at the Koprulu mosque in Limassol, which was sprayed with graffiti, including a racist slogan, on Monday.

Cavusoglu called the attack “malicious and heinous” and urged the Cyprus government to take action against the perpetrators as soon as possible.

According to a joint statement by the religious leaders of the five main faith communities of Cyprus –  Greek Orthodox, Muslim, Armenian Orthodox, Maronite and Latin Catholic – petrol bombs were thrown into the premises of the mosque while the outer wall was vandalised with racist graffiti against Islam and immigrants.

“This is a clear example of anti-Islamic rhetoric, which does not help the efforts to solve the Cyprus problem,” Cavasoglu said.

“We must remember that these actions do not only harm Muslims, but they are a threat to the entire humanity.”

Turkey’s ruling party AKP also condemned the attack and called the perpetrators “enemies of Islam.”

Party spokesperson Omer Celik reiterated what Cavasoglu said and called for “actions to be taken against the media in Cyprus, which are fuelling hatred against Muslims.”

On Tuesday, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said that government was looking into the attack at the Korpulu mosque.

“Actions such as those directed against places of worship are unacceptable wherever they come from,” Kousios said, adding that President Nicos Anastasiades gave instructions for an in-depth investigation of the case to bring those responsible to justice.



