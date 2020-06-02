June 2, 2020

Coronavirus: Anastasiades meeting scientific advisers

By Annette Chrysostomou

President Nicos Anastasiades is meeting the scientific advisory committee on Tuesday morning to discuss measures to be taken for the third phase of lifting restrictions.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9am.

The third phase, which begins on June 9 and ends on  July 13, includes the opening of airports, ports, hotels, theatres and open-air cinemas and gyms.

It is expected that a final decision on the opening of kindergartens will be made.

The second phase of easing the lockdown is also going to be evaluated.

While experts argue for a speedy return to normal health minister Constantinos Ioannou argued this is against EU recommendations.



